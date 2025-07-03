Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Has $341,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned approximately 0.11% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Lam Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period.

LEMB stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $40.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.79.

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

