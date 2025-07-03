D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 2,297,845 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 2,124.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,406,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297,845 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $52,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

NASDAQ FTHI opened at $22.86 on Thursday. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $24.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

