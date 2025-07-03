D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 32,380 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,380 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $88,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of IJK stock opened at $92.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $88.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

