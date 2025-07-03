Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 1,089 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,143,000 after purchasing an additional 512,571 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,255,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,741.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 274,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 259,258 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,211,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,285,000 after buying an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 3,605,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,100,000 after buying an additional 94,383 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPAB opened at $25.48 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

