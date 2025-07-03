Able Wealth Management LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.79. The stock has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $173.95 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 115.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

