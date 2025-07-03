Clark Asset Management LLC Sells 6,248 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Clark Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 26.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,061,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,377,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,989 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $62,426,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,014,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,195,000 after buying an additional 771,610 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

