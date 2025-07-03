ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $4,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,992,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,312,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Innospec by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,436,000 after purchasing an additional 46,192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Innospec by 7,113.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Innospec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $88.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.05. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $133.53.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. Innospec’s payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Parrette sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $40,420.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,193.11. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. Wall Street Zen cut Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

