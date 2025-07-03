Clark Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clark Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,508 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 94,112 shares during the period. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,455,000. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,577,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

