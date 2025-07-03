Clark Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $423.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $396.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.38. The company has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $425.68.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

