ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $2.68 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. now owns 44,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB opened at $23.95 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

