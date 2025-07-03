Smart Money Group LLC Acquires 1,944 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $185.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $169.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.90 and a twelve month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 21.01%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

