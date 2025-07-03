Inv Vk Pa Valu Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.

Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

About Inv Vk Pa Valu

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

