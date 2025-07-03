Inv Vk Pa Valu Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:VPV)

Inv Vk Pa Valu (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th.
Inv Vk Pa Valu Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13. Inv Vk Pa Valu has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $11.41.
About Inv Vk Pa Valu
