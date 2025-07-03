Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $24.34 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a market cap of $940.74 million, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

