Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,739,788,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,341,695 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,375,345,000 after purchasing an additional 600,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,314,215 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 672,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $378.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $332.01 and a one year high of $587.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $395.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.36.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

