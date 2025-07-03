Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2,244.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.04 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.68.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

