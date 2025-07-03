Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,260 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI opened at $90.08 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $74.27 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

