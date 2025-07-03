Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 111.4% during the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Linde by 5.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 26,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,108,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Linde by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,278,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $477.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $460.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.38. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.