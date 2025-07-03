Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading Down 21.4% – Here’s Why

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 209,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average session volume of 60,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

