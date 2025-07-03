Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.

Get Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund alerts:

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.