Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $8.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Company Profile
