Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.
Baltic Classifieds Group Price Performance
Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52-week low of GBX 245.50 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 403 ($5.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.41.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baltic Classifieds Group
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Why Hims & Hers Is a Buy Below $35 After Its 16% Pullback
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Nike’s Stock Just Got an Upgrade: Is a Real Comeback Brewing?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Rocket Lab: Latest Catalysts Bolster the Bull Case
Receive News & Ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic Classifieds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.