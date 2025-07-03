Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.78) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price.

Baltic Classifieds Group stock opened at GBX 323 ($4.41) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 52-week low of GBX 245.50 ($3.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 403 ($5.50). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.41.

Baltic Classifieds Group (BCG) is the leading online classifieds group in the Baltics, which owns and operates twelve leading vertical and generalist online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. BCG’s online classifieds portfolio comprises four business lines – automotive, real estate, jobs & services and generalist.

