Kestrel Gold (CVE:KGC) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kestrel Gold Inc. (CVE:KGC – Get Free Report) shot up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 334,019 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 73,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Kestrel Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.03.

Insider Transactions at Kestrel Gold

In other news, insider John Bernard Kreft bought 233,000 shares of Kestrel Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,550.00. 37.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc, an early-stage exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the King Solomon Dome project located in Yukon Territory. It also has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Fireweed located near Kitimat, British Columbia; and the flagship QCM project covering an area of 69 square kilometers located in northern British Columbia.

