Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns Sell Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,330 ($18.16) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,250 ($44.38) to GBX 3,040 ($41.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of GRG stock opened at GBX 1,746.55 ($23.85) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,947.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,057.80. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,645 ($22.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,250 ($44.38).

In related news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,791 ($38.11) per share, for a total transaction of £1,786.24 ($2,439.22). 5.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greggs is a leading UK food-on-the-go retailer with more than 2,600 shops nationwide and approximately 33,000 employees across the business.

As a food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs specialises in daily fresh shop-made sandwiches, and savouries baked fresh in the shop ovens throughout the day. These are further complemented by popular products and ranges including freshly ground coffee, breakfast, confectionery and evening menu items.

