Q2 EPS Estimates for Halliburton Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAL. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

NYSE:HAL opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 87.4% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

