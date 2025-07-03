BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

BMRN opened at $57.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average is $63.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $94.85.

In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,600.63. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

