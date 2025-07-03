Chad J. Kolean Buys 5,000 Shares of Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) CFO Chad J. Kolean acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $32,025.82. This represents a 352.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $4.73 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.75.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by $1.20. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 1,301.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 203,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 188,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

