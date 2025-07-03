SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.89) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday.

Get SSP Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SSPG

SSP Group Trading Up 1.6%

SSPG stock opened at GBX 189 ($2.58) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 163.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 164.66. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 134.10 ($1.83) and a one year high of GBX 196.30 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 0.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that SSP Group will post 13.1004016 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 217,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.90), for a total value of £302,457.05 ($413,023.42). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About SSP Group

(Get Free Report)

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.