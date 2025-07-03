Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy Sells 31,358 Shares

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) insider James Christopher Duchar Gundy sold 31,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £68,046.86 ($92,922.11).

Braemar Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LON:BMS opened at GBX 215 ($2.94) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 243.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61. The firm has a market cap of £69.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.17. Braemar Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 195 ($2.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.30).

Braemar (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported GBX 31.30 ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Braemar had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braemar Plc will post 33.0310881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Braemar from GBX 350 ($4.78) to GBX 320 ($4.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th.

Braemar provides expert advice in shipping investment, chartering, and risk management to enable its clients to secure sustainable returns and mitigate risk in the volatile world of shipping.

Our experienced brokers work in tandem with specialist professionals to form teams tailored to our customers’ needs, and provide an integrated service supported by a collaborative culture.

