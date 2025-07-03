MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

VUSB opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.