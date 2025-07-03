MontVue Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%
VUSB opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
