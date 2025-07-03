VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stake Increased by Sebold Capital Management Inc.

Sebold Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,470,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,517,000 after acquiring an additional 984,949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,129,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,057,000 after buying an additional 195,085 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,916,000 after acquiring an additional 120,975 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,849,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,688,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,827,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,192 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $29.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

