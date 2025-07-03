Axis Wealth Partners LLC Has $375,000 Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,049,000 after buying an additional 506,627 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,313,000 after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.