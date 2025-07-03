Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $42.66 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 811.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,129 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,992 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Credicorp were worth $42,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credicorp by 2,170.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Credicorp by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAP stock opened at $225.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.23. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $153.27 and a fifty-two week high of $226.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $10.9577 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.87%.

BAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

