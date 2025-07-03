Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intuit by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 171,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,854,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $109,988,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $237,244,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,958,000. Finally, Baer Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $3,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.80, for a total transaction of $1,124,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 25,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.25, for a total value of $19,293,708.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,796 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,291. This represents a 52.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,896 shares of company stock valued at $204,351,942. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of INTU opened at $773.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The firm has a market cap of $215.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $712.39 and its 200-day moving average is $640.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $785.00 price objective (up from $720.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.05.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

