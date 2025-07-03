iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by O Brien Wealth Partners LLC

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $340.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $264.17 and a 1 year high of $341.41. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.