First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $14,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate stock opened at $194.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.50 and a 52-week high of $213.18.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

