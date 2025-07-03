Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $269.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $257.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.92.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,922.55. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $404.00 price target on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $404.00 target price (up from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.