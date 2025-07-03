Reviewing CyberAgent (CYGIY) and Its Competitors

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.61 billion $108.86 million 37.00 CyberAgent Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 12.53

CyberAgent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s rivals have a beta of 2.60, indicating that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CyberAgent pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. CyberAgent pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 18.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. CyberAgent lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.73% 10.78% 5.30% CyberAgent Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Summary

CyberAgent rivals beat CyberAgent on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

CyberAgent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.