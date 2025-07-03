Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 148.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,932 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after acquiring an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after acquiring an additional 500,684 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.7%

XMMO stock opened at $129.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.66. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $97.50 and a 12-month high of $137.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.