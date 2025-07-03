Comparing Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW)

Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) and Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Winnebago Industries”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ming Shing Group $27.57 million 2.13 $2.33 million N/A N/A Winnebago Industries $2.97 billion 0.30 $13.00 million ($0.59) -53.76

Profitability

Winnebago Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

This table compares Ming Shing Group and Winnebago Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A Winnebago Industries -0.62% 2.86% 1.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ming Shing Group and Winnebago Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Winnebago Industries 0 4 6 0 2.60

Winnebago Industries has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 33.46%. Given Winnebago Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Winnebago Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Winnebago Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names. The company also offers motorhome RV, a self-propelled mobile dwelling used primarily as temporary living quarters during vacation and camping trips, or to support active and mobile lifestyles under the Winnebago and Newmar brand names. In addition, it offers other specialty commercial vehicles for law enforcement command centers, mobile medical clinics, and mobile office spaces; commercial vehicles as bare shells to third-party up fitters, as well as manufactures and sells recreational boats under the Chris-Craft and Barletta brand names. Further, the company is involved in the original equipment manufacturing of parts for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles. It sells its products primarily through independent dealers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Winnebago Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1958 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

