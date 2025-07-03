11,688 Shares in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total value of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.82.

Medpace Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $326.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $302.91 and a 200-day moving average of $319.73. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.05 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 19.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

