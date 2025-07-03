Reviewing AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) and TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TE Connectivity has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and TE Connectivity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A TE Connectivity 8.67% 19.40% 10.45%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 0 0 0 0.00 TE Connectivity 0 4 7 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AU Optronics and TE Connectivity, as reported by MarketBeat.

TE Connectivity has a consensus target price of $163.90, indicating a potential downside of 5.47%. Given TE Connectivity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TE Connectivity is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of TE Connectivity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AU Optronics and TE Connectivity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.03 billion 0.48 -$584.71 million ($0.26) -19.22 TE Connectivity $15.85 billion 3.25 $3.19 billion $4.55 38.11

TE Connectivity has higher revenue and earnings than AU Optronics. AU Optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TE Connectivity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TE Connectivity beats AU Optronics on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, relays, antennas, and application tooling products for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; and interventional medical components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, marine, medical, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, relays, heat shrink tubing, and antennas for the data and devices, and appliances markets. The company sells its products to approximately 140 countries primarily through direct sales to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was founded in 1941 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

