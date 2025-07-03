Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Has $13.38 Million Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 10.7% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $923,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,964,000 after acquiring an additional 131,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSY opened at $50.15 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.