Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $118.55 Million Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 649,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates comprises 4.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.89% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $118,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,544,634,000 after buying an additional 157,360 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,050,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,523,000 after buying an additional 471,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,796,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after buying an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,007,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,970,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.62 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

