Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX stock opened at $153.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $151.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $200.96.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.05%.

In related news, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone acquired 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,005. The trade was a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $233.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

