Fiduciary Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,121 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Westwind Capital acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $226.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.47 and a 200-day moving average of $207.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $227.54.
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
