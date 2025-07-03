Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,270.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,679,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,160,000 after buying an additional 4,605,968 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,678,000 after acquiring an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,503,000 after acquiring an additional 74,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 603,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,881,000 after purchasing an additional 152,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 575,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV opened at $352.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.69. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $273.60 and a 52-week high of $352.98.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.