Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $7.75 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 423,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 44,994 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IWS opened at $134.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

