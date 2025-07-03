Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,459 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,856,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,507,000 after purchasing an additional 478,225 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 457,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock opened at $69.56 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.86.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

