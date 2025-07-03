TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE) Stock Position Lowered by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,652 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,174,000 after purchasing an additional 524,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 295.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 689,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after buying an additional 515,088 shares in the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.96.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.29.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 47.81%.

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.