First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,810 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $309.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.34. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

