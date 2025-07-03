First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,710 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $49,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.30.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $952,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,676 shares in the company, valued at $8,365,376.28. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Read Our Latest Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.